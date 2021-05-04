Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is once again not in the starting lineup Tuesday night as Toronto continues its series with the Oakland Athletics and is considered day-to-day.

"Right now he's day-to-day. Every day we have a conversation on how he feels. He's still feeling it in his quad," manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters, adding that he doesn't need to go on the IL at the moment.

"If it doesn't work out, we'll put him on the IL. But our hope is that he'll be all right in the next couple of days," Montoyo said.

After being removed from Sunday's series-finale against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning because of fatigue, Springer sat out Monday for what the team called a planned day of rest.

"He was fatigued. It was hot today, and [having games] three days in a row swinging the bat, he felt fatigued,” Montoyo said Sunday of the decision to take Springer out of the game. “Of course, we’re going to be careful with him and that’s why we decided to take him out. It was the best thing for him today.”

Springer grounded out in the first inning of Saturday night's game and appeared to clutch at his leg near the end of his sprint down the first base line. However, he remained in the game and hit two home runs, helping the Jays beat the Braves 6-5 in extra innings.

Sunday was Springer's fourth game back since missing roughly the first month of the season. He was sidelined by a Grade 2 oblique strain late in spring training and injured his quad while rehabbing the oblique injury.

Springer was hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI in three games with the team heading into Sunday's game and was 0-for-3 prior to exiting.

The 31-year-old signed a six-year, $150 million deal with Toronto in the off-season.