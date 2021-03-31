Montoyo explains decision to place Springer on 10-day IL, outlines plan for him

The Toronto Blue Jays are starting the season with some injury trouble.

Charlie Montoyo told reporters Wednesday that George Springer (oblique) and Robbie Ray (elbow contusion) will begin the season on the 10-day injured list.

Springer, who is dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain, will have his stint backdated to March 29, meaning he will be eligible to return after six games. He had an MRI on Tuesday.

Springer appeared in 10 spring games for the Jays this season, hitting .240 with one home run and two RBI. Ray pitched to a spring ERA of 1.98 in four starts.

The Blue Jays will open the 2021 season in New York against the Yankees Thursday afternoon.