TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco on Wednesday night that stopped the Giants' 10-game road winning streak.

Giants right fielder Michael Conforto left after one inning because of a tight left hamstring. He is hitting .236 with a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs after signing a $36 million, two-year contract as a free agent.

Bowden Francis got his his first major league victory for the Blue Jays.

Toronto won for the third time in four games and reached the season’s midpoint at 44-37. San Francisco lost for just the third time in its last 16 games.

Springer doubled off Logan Webb (7-7) leading off the first for the first of six hits for Toronto in the inning and three hits for Springer in thegame.

Springer scored on Bo Bichette's single. Brandon Belt, Daulton Varsho and Whit Merrifield hit RBI doubles and Danny Jansen followed with a run-scoring single.

Francis (1-0), a 27-year-old right-hander making his sixth big league appearance over two seasons, gave up one run and four hits in four innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Blue Jays starter Trevor Richards allowed one hit in three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Trent Thornton and Yimi García finished a six-hitter.

Webb allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings after winning his three previous starts. He had not given up more than three runs in an inning this season.

Austin Slater, who pinch hit for Conforto in the second. homered in the fifth.

Springer added an RBI single in the seventh off former Toronto teammate Ross Stripling.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had three hits for the Giants, who are 10-12 against AL opponents.

ATKINS ON MANOAH

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins anticipates struggling RHP Alek Manoah will rejoin the team this season.

“That is the expectation,” Atkins said. “I would be very surprised if that were not the case.”

Manoah allowed 11 runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32) starts for Toronto in Thursday’s series finale.

