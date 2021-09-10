The Toronto Blue Jays will have slugger George Springer back in the lineup on Friday night as the team kicks off its weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Springer has been out of the lineup since fouling a ball off his knee in the eighth inning of Monday's 8-0 win over the New York Yankees. He was checked out, stayed in but gingerly walked back to the dugout after striking out and was replaced by Jake Lamb in the ninth.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game that Springer had a contusion and was day to day.

Springer, who has missed most of his first season with Toronto because of various injuries, is hitting .260 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs in 56 games this year.