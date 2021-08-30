32m ago
Springer to return Monday as DH vs. Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will return to the lineup on Monday night, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. The 31-year-old will be the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles, his first action since sustaining a left knee sprain on Aug. 14.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 2, Tigers 1
Springer has played just 49 games in his first season with the Blue Jays, hitting .269 with a 972 OPS, 16 home runs, 35 RBI and 40 runs scored. He suited up for just four games prior to June 22 due to a quad strain.
Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Blue Jays this past offseason.