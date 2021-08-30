Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will return to the lineup on Monday night, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. The 31-year-old will be the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles, his first action since sustaining a left knee sprain on Aug. 14.

Springer has played just 49 games in his first season with the Blue Jays, hitting .269 with a 972 OPS, 16 home runs, 35 RBI and 40 runs scored. He suited up for just four games prior to June 22 due to a quad strain.

Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Blue Jays this past offseason.