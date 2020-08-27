Georges St-Pierre admitted on Thursday that a return to the Octagon to face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is highly unlikely.

In an interview with BT Sport, the 39-year-old former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion said the chances of a superfight with the undefeated Dagestani are "incredibly low."

St-Pierre last fought in 2017 - his first fight in four years - when he defeated Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

"It's tempting and I still train hard," St-Pierre, who retired last year, said. "Now it's COVID, so of course it's different. It's illegal to train combat sports here, but I always train hard and I still get it. I feel I am at my best, but the fighter is always the last one to find out when your time is up."

While Nurmagomedov, who is scheduled to defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje in the fall, has long identified St-Pierre as a dream opponent, the Saint-Isidore, Que. native is skeptical that any could even be arranged, believing that UFC is still angry about him vacating the middleweight title immediately after winning it. In July, UFC president Dana White said he was open to the fight.

"I don't know - it takes three parties to make a fight," St-Pierre said. "It takes one opponent, another opponent and it takes the organization, as well. I don't know if the organization would want that. I run away with the welterweight, I run away with the middleweight and they assuredly don't want me to run with the lightweight."

There is also the practical matter of weight-cutting. St-Pierre has fought at 185 lbs and 170 lbs, but to fight at lightweight would be to fight at 155 lbs. St-Pierre doesn't think that's possible without seriously hindering his abilities at nearly 40 years of age.

"I'm 39 years old and I don't think I can go 155 without my performance being compromised," St-Pierre said.

Still, the UFC Hall of Famer has nothing but praise for his potential foe, Nurmagomedov, and believes he would be a heavy underdog against him.

"I believe he is the best fighter right now on the face of the planet," St-Pierre said. "Khabib is fighting at 155 but I believe he is heavier than me and walks around at a heavier weight. He is younger than me and can fluctuate whenever. I was never a big fan of weight cutting because I always thought of longterm consequences. Physically, I'm always very fit and don't have a lot of water addition and fat. I'm at my natural walking around weight. It's different for everybody but I think Khabib walks around heavier than me and is 185 or close to 200 and I've never been close to 200 in my life."

If he remains retired, St-Pierre finishes his mixed martial arts career with a record of 26-2 (20-2 in UFC).