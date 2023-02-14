1h ago
Report: Bobo to assume Georgia OC role
Georgia appears ready to stay in house to replace Todd Monken as offensive coordinator. The Athletic's Seth Emerson reports offensive analyst Mike Bobo will assume the role under Kirby Smart.
TSN.ca Staff
Bobo, 48, previously served as Bulldogs OC from 2007 to 2014 before leaving to become head coach at Colorado State.
He returned to Athens as an offensive analyst last fall.
Monken left the team on Tuesday to become OC of the Baltimore Ravens.
As a player, Bobo was Bulldogs quarterback from 1993 to 1997.