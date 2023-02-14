Georgia appears ready to stay in house to replace Todd Monken as offensive coordinator.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson reports offensive analyst Mike Bobo will assume the role under Kirby Smart.

Mike Bobo will be Georgia's offensive coordinator again, replacing Todd Monken, multiple sources tell The Athletic. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 14, 2023

Bobo, 48, previously served as Bulldogs OC from 2007 to 2014 before leaving to become head coach at Colorado State.

He returned to Athens as an offensive analyst last fall.

Monken left the team on Tuesday to become OC of the Baltimore Ravens.

As a player, Bobo was Bulldogs quarterback from 1993 to 1997.