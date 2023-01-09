Must See: Georgia turns takeaway into points with Mitchell's sensational TD grab

The Georgia Bulldogs are college football champions for a second straight season.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation, Georgia scored early and often on their way to a 65-7 rout of the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In the last college game of his career, 25-year-old senior Stetson Bennett threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns plus ran for an additional two touchdowns on the ground.

Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was nearly unstoppable, recording seven receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia led TCU 38-7 at halftime.

The Bulldogs are the first college football team to win back-to-back national titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide accomplished the feat in 2015 and 2016.