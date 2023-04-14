Gerald McCoy's NFL career is over.

The 35-year-old defensive tackle officially announced his retirement after 11 seasons on Friday. The Oklahoma City native had played only one game since 2019 and did not play in 2022.

McCoy made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

Originally taken with the third overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, McCoy spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Bucs, McCoy was named to six Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013.

After leaving the Bucs in free agency, McCoy joined the Carolina Panthers for the 2019 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2020 season, but ruptured a quadriceps in training camp and was released that August through an injury proviso in his deal.

He returned to the NFL in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was placed on season-ending injured reserve after only one game played.

McCoy finishes his NFL career with 334 tackles, 153 quarterback hits and 59.5 sacks in 140 career games