The Toronto Six announced Wednesday that head coach Geraldine Heaney will return behind the bench through the 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season.

The team has also named Jessica Turi and Mark Joslin as associate coaches for the upcoming season and mutually agreed to part ways with assistant coach Kevin Greco. Turi was on Toronto's coaching staff last season while Joslin was previously head coach of the Six in 2021-22.

Heaney was named head coach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, leading the team to a 17-5-2 record in the regular season and helping them win the franchise's first-ever Isobel Cup as league champions.

“I’m happy to be back for another season,” said Heaney. “It was a great group last year and we were very successful. It was my first year coaching professional women’s hockey in the PHF and I had a blast. It was a lot of fun. I learnt a lot and I just want to see what we can do again next year. Repeating is obviously one of the hardest things to ever do in sport, so that’s a challenge and I’m always up for a good challenge. I know we’re working hard putting this team together, and we’re going to be the best team we can be out there. Repeating as an Isobel Cup champion, it would be something that is a dream of mine and I know the returning players are going to want to defend their championship.”

“In my opinion, we have the best coaching staff in the league, and the best support coaching staff in the league. It is important to have the experience, expertise and great leadership to inspire the top female hockey players in the world,” said Angela James, general manager of the Toronto Six. “The players are lucky to have such hardworking coaches dedicated to making them better.”

Heaney was the third woman to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame back in 2013 after a career where she won Olympic gold in 2002 and seven world championship titles as a defender with Team Canada.

“Geraldine knows how to win. Her intense passion and desire to come out on top are a major asset to our organization,” said Six captain Shiann Darkangelo. “I look forward to what we will accomplish this coming season.”