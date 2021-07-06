Monday with Mitchell: July 30th potentially shaping up to be a big day for Blue Jays

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black said the team plans to hang onto starter German Marquez at the trade deadline.

Bud Black just told us regarding trade rumors for German Marquez “we have Marquez under control for a couple of years… he’s not going anywhere….. he’s not going to be traded” @Rockies @MLBNetworkRadio — Jim Duquette (@Jim_Duquette) July 6, 2021

"He's on a multi-year deal so we have him for a couple more years," Black said on MLB Network Radio.

"He's not going anywhere. We have him for a couple more years so even though it might be out there, there might be some noise, we let our guys know that these guys aren't going to be traded."

Marquez, who was named to the National League All-Star Team Sunday, had been floated in trade rumours and TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell wrote last week that Toronto may have interest if the Rockies were to make him available.

Despite pitching in hitter-friendly Colorado, the 26-year-old is 7-6 in 18 starts this season with a 3.59 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 105.1 innings. Marquez led the N.L. in innings pitched last season, turning in a 3.75 ERA in 13 starts.

Marquez is under contract for three more years after 2021 and is already in his sixth big-league season.

The Rockies enter play Tuesday at 37-48 sitting 16.5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the N.L. West division.