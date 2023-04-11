BRAMPTON, Ont. — Germany booked a spot in the women's world hockey championship quarterfinals by defeating Hungary 2-1 in its preliminary round finale Tuesday.

Hungary, with one win in four games, will finish fourth or lower in the Group B standings, guaranteeing relegation. All five teams in Group A advance to the quarterfinals, while only the top three teams in Group B make it in.

Germany finishes second in Group B behind leaders Finland.

Defenceman Ronja Hark opened the scoring 10:34 into the game for Germany, forward Nicola Eisenschmid then doubled the lead with 35 seconds left in the first period at the CAA Centre.

Hungary's lone goal came from Reka Dabasi 49 seconds into the second period.

Sandra Abstreiter made 36 saves to earn the win for Germany. Aniko Nemeth stopped 24 shots in the Hungary net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.