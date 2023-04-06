Germany beats Sweden at Women's World Hockey Championship

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Celina Haider had two goals and two assists as Germany beat Sweden 6-2 at the women's world hockey championship on Thursday.

Germany's Franziska Feldmeier also scored twice, with Laura Kluge and Svenja Voigt providing the other goals.

Hilda Svensson scored both goals for Sweden, including the opener 10 seconds into the game.

Sandra Abstreiter made 31 saves in the German goal. Emma Soderberg allowed five goals on 27 shots in Sweden's tournament-opening loss.

Sweden was knocked out in the quarterfinal of last year's tournament after a loss to Canada. Germany failed to make it out of the group stage.

Germany will look to stay unbeaten with a game against Finland on Friday, while Sweden next plays Hungary on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.