CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Germany beat Norway 5-2 for its first win at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Jule Schiefer, Franciska Feldmeier and Lilli Welcke had a goal and assist each and Celina Haider and Katarina Obst-Smith also scored for Germany to recover from a 5-2 loss to Sweden in Group B.

Mathea Fischer and Andrea Dalen had a goal apiece for Norway, which has lost its first two games after returning to the top-tier tournament following a 27-year absence.

Later Saturday, last year’s bronze medalist Finland hopes to rebound from losses to Canada and the United States in Group A when it takes on host Czech Republic.

The teams are divided into two groups for the preliminary round. All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B qualify for the playoffs.

The bottom two from Group B, which also features Japan and Hungary, are relegated.

