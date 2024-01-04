Moritz Elias scored less than a minute into overtime as Germany defeated Norway 5-4 in the relegation game at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

With the win, Germany secured its place in next year's tournament in Ottawa, while Norway has been relegated to the lower division.

🇩🇪 defeats 🇳🇴 5-4 in overtime in #WorldJuniors relegation game



Germany will compete at the 2025 event in Ottawa



Norway heading to the lower division — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2024

The win marked Germany's second win of the tournament, having defeated Finland 4-3 in their opening game of the group round. The team was tied for last Group A with Latvia on three points, but was sent to the relegation game thanks to a 6-2 loss to Latvia on Dec. 30.

Norway went without a win at the 2024 tournament, scoring eight goals for while allowing 26 against in four losses during the group round. Prior to this year, Norway had last appeared in the World Juniors in 2014.

Germany has taken part in the past five World Junior tournaments since being promoted in 2019. The team has never medalled at the event.