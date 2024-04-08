Germany, Finland earn wins at Women's Worlds

UTICA, N.Y. — Sandra Abstreiter stopped 32 shots to lead Germany past Sweden 1-0 and cement top spot in Group B at the world women's hockey championship Monday.

Abstreiter was a pivotal figure for Germany (3-0-0) as Franziska Feldmeier didn't score the game's first — and only — goal until midway through the third period. Abstreiter earned her second career world championship shutout while leading her team to its first-ever shutout of Sweden (3-1-0), which came into the game having scored 17 goals.

Swedish goalie Emma Soderberg stopped 23 shots.

In another game, Finland dispatched Switzerland 5-2.

Jenni Hiirikoski had a goal and three assists to lead the way for Finland (1-3-0). Lara Stalder and Sinja Leemann replied for Switzerland (0-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

Note to readers: Changes opponent to Sweden in short headline