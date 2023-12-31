The World Juniors disciplinary panel announced Sunday that Germany's Oswald Veit for a check from behind against Latvia’s Dans Locmelis.

The 2024 #WorldJuniors Disciplinary Panel has issued a one (1) game suspension to Germany’s Oswald Veit (#13) for a check from behind againstLatvia’s Dans Locmelis (#11).



More at https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a:https://t.co/MjdBrPTsRI pic.twitter.com/5VmMfzEBsn — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 31, 2023

Veit will not play against Canada on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the 45:37 mark of the third period against Latvia. The panel determined that Veit delivered a check to a vulnerable player who was not aware of the impending hit and was unable to protect himself.

Veit, 19, leads Germany in scoring with two goals in three games.

More to come.