An 88th-minute equalizer from Lea Schuller denied Spain a victory as the two teams opened up the Arnold Cup with a 1-1 draw in Middlesbrough.

Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas scored Spain's marker.

Germany had the better chances in the opening 45 minutes, but it was Barcelona's Putellas who opened the scoring. Lena Oberhofer's clearance of a speculative Spanish ball into the area was poor, allowing Putellas to stylishly dink the ball over the oncoming Merle Frohms in the 46th minute.

It was the 28-year-old Putellas's 24th international goal.

Bayern forward Schuller hammered home from inside the box to earn the draw for the Germans only minutes after Spanish 'keeper Sandra Panos made a fine save on Lina Magull for what appeared to be a surefire equalizer.

Schuller's goal also happened to be her 24th international marker.

Canada takes on England later on Thursday in the tournament's other match at Norwich City's Carrow Road.