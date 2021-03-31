In addition to all the ways last MLB season wasn’t the same off the field, it was also a drastically different game on it.

At an average of three hours and seven minutes, games in 2020 lasted longer than ever before. Thirty-six per cent of all at-bats ended with a walk, strikeout or home run – the three true outcomes – and runs per game was higher last season (4.65) than it was 10 years ago (4.38) despite batting average being 12 points lower. Pitchers averaged just 4.9 innings per start, continuing an upward trend of bullpen usage that has become more and more exaggerated in recent years.

Pitcher usage, roster construction and in-game strategy have all varied in multiple ways over the years, but the underlying goal remains the same: getting hitters out. Some are better at it than others.

With Opening Day one sleep away, here is a snapshot of how the Cy Young picture looks in each league.

American League

The Favourites:

Gerrit Cole +350

Shane Bieber +375

Lucas Giolito +500

No surprises here with the top two, according to William Hill Sportsbooks.

Shane Bieber was as dominant as they came last season, pitching to a league-leading eight wins, 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings on his way to winning the 2020 American League Cy Young. The advanced stats suggested Bieber’s season was every bit as good as he led the way in ERA+ (281), FIP (2.07), hits per nine innings (5.4) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.2). Cleveland won 10 of the 12 games Bieber started and in the two they didn’t, Bieber gave up a grand total of three runs in 13 innings.

There was no doubt who the best pitcher in baseball was in 2020.

In his first season in the Bronx, Gerrit Cole came as advertised. He was winning pitcher in seven of his 12 starts, two of which were complete games, put up a 2.84 ERA and struck out well over a batter an inning.

Something that could help Cole’s chances in 2020 is his durability. Taking the ball every five days is becoming an increasingly valuable skill and Cole has been among the best in the game at doing just that the last few seasons. He made over 30 starts and pitched north of 200 innings every campaign from 2017 to 2019 and made all 12 starts last year.

As for Lucas Giolito, he hasn’t quite had as dominant a big-league career as Bieber or Cole, but it’s clear he’s trending in the right direction. After a disastrous 2018 season that saw him pitch to a 6.13 ERA and lead the league in walks and earned runs allowed, Giolito sorted through his control issues and has become the ace of one of baseball’s most exciting young teams. The 26-year-old finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting the last two seasons and lowered his walk rate from 4.7 per nine innings in 2018 to 3.1 in 2019 and 2020. His home run rate, strikeouts per nine innings and hard-hit percentage have also trended favourably.

If he can continue these trends and the Chicago White Sox go as far as some seem to think they might, 2021 could be Giolito’s year.

A few contenders

Tyler Glasnow +1000

Hyun-Jin Ryu +1500

Jose Berrios +1600

The runner-up Tampa Bay Rays traded Blake Snell and let Charlie Morton walk away in free agency this off-season. Either they don’t have any interest in getting back to the World Series or they think Tyler Glasnow is ready to take the next step. Tampa fans hope it’s the latter.

Glasnow has pitched well in his five-year big-league career split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rays but doesn’t have many innings under his belt. At all. The 27-year-old has one season with over 100 frames pitched and that came in 2018 where he made 34 of his 45 appearances out of the bullpen.

But he’s as nasty as anyone with an average fastball of 97.4 miles per hour and a changeup/curveball combo that yielded 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season. How the Rays are going to use him over a full season is still a bit of a mystery, but his ability to get hitters out is clear as day.

In his first season in Toronto after signing a four-year, $80-million deal, Hyun-Jin Ryu has been well worth the payday. After leading the National League in ERA at 2.32 in 2019 and finishing second in Cy Young voting, Ryu followed that up with a 2.69 mark in 12 starts and was third in AL voting behind Bieber and Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda. Ryu also won the Warren Spahn Award as MLB’s best left-hander.

Ryu was a huge reason why the Jays were able to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 despite an otherwise shaky starting rotation. He’ll have to do it again this year as the Jays head into the season with injuries to starters Nate Pearson and Robbie Ray.

At +1600 is Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios, who has been both durable and consistent in his big-league career.

The 26-year-old added 1.4 extra miles to his fastball and nearly two to his power sinker last season. The results showed as he recorded his highest strikeouts per nine innings (9.7) of his career and dropped his fly-ball percentage from 25.2 per cent in 2019 to 21.8 last season. He’s come a long way from the 8.02 ERA he posted in 14 starts as a rookie.

A few long shots

Corey Kluber +1800

Chris Sale +2500

Nate Pearson +4000

A few years ago, Corey Kluber was a mainstay in Cy Young conversations. He won the award in 2014, finished third in 2016, won it another time in 2017 and placed third in 2018. And then the injuries hit.

Kluber has combined for just 36.2 innings since 2018 due to a fractured forearm, abdominal injury and a torn teres major muscle. Sensing a potential bargain and in need of a starter, the Yankees scooped up Kluber on a one-year deal and he’s looked good in limited action this spring. Kluber enters 2021 as a huge question mark but few have accomplished what he has.

At +2500, Chris Sale winning the Cy Young would be quite the surprise, especially considering his status heading into the season. Sale had Tommy John surgery about a year ago and is expected to re-join Boston’s rotation around late May or early June. Sale finished sixth or better in Cy Young voting every year from 2012 to 2018 and would need to be lights out upon return to get anywhere close to that this season.

Way back in the pack at +4000 is Toronto Blue Jays youngster Nate Pearson. Pearson’s highly anticipated arrival was derailed by a flexor strain last August and his first full major league spring training was interrupted by a groin strain. Toronto has been coy with his status going forward and the club might be unwilling to push his innings count too high this year. If he stays healthy, Pearson’s time is coming. Just maybe not yet.

National League

The Favourites

Jacob deGrom +400

Trevor Bauer +650

Max Scherzer +700

The last three pitchers to win National League Cy Young awards top this year’s odds.

Leading the pack by a decent margin is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. After back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019, deGrom finished third in 2020, even though his season was pretty much as good as the other two. In 68.0 innings spread out over 12 starts, deGrom struck out an absurd 104 hitters while keeping his ERA at a miniscule 2.38 and his WHIP (0.96) under 1.00 for the third consecutive season. His combined ERA for those three seasons was 2.10.

DeGrom averaged 99.0 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball last season and pitched to an 0.66 ERA during the spring. If anything has been holding deGrom back the last few years it’s been the Mets themselves, who have missed the playoffs in four straight years. With Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and a few other useful vets now in the fold, that may not happen again this season.

Next up at +650 is last year’s winner Trevor Bauer. He led the NL last year with a 1.73 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP and allowed a league-best 5.1 hits per nine innings. He cashed in, signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have now moved David Price and Tony Gonsolin to the bullpen out of an embarrassment of riches.

Another big element of Bauer’s Cy Young-winning 2020 was being able to harness his control as he recorded personal bests in walks per nine and hit by pitches. Except it didn't go so well this spring when he experimented pitching with one eye closed.

And then there’s Max Scherzer, who is entering the final season of a seven-year, $210 million contract. He’s made five All-Star appearances and won two Cy Young Awards since signing the deal and continues to be one of the very best in baseball.

In his age-36 season, Scherzer’s fastball was hard as ever, averaging 95.2 miles per hour, higher than two of his three Cy Young seasons. Time will eventually catch up with Scherzer as it does for every athlete, but it might not be this year.

A few contenders

Walker Buehler +900

Yu Darvish +1000

Blake Snell +1200

It’s entirely possible that neither Clayton Kershaw nor Bauer will end up as the ace of the Dodgers this season. Walker Buehler (+900) had a bit of an underwhelming 2020 regular season as he averaged under five innings per start, but he came alive when it mattered most.

The 26-year-old helped lead L.A. to their first World Series title since 1988 by surrendering just five runs over six postseason starts, including a lights out performance in Game 3 of the World Series.

A full spring training and 162-game season should help Buehler get his legs under him and give him an opportunity to keep putting up quality numbers for a Dodgers team hellbent on repeating.

But standing in the Dodgers’ way could be the San Diego Padres, who added a pair of Cy Young-calibre arms this winter.

Snell won the award as a member of the Rays in 2018 and Yu Darvish finished second last year with a league-leading eight victories, 2.01 ERA and 2.23 FIP. Snell wasn’t quite as effective but could benefit from a change to a more pitcher-friendly ballpark as well as playing closer to home in Seattle.

If the Padres are going to be as good as everyone thinks they might be, Snell and Darvish are going to have to play a bit part in that.

A few long shots

Clayton Kershaw +2500

Mike Soroka +3000

Getting Clayton Kershaw at +2500 to win the Cy Young doesn’t seem too bad because, well, it’s Clayton Kershaw. Despite the feeling his best days are behind him, the 33-year-old hasn’t really fallen off much in the last couple years. While he’s dealt with injuries here and there, Kershaw has mostly still been phenomenal.

The three-time Cy Young winner has a combined ERA of 2.78 his last three seasons – not far off from his career mark of 2.43 – and turned in a 2.10 number last season in 10 starts. Sure, Kershaw’s velocity has dropped off in recent years, but it hasn’t done much to slow him down.

At +3000 is Canadian Mike Soroka, who was among the Cy Young contenders in 2019 but saw his 2020 season end after just three starts because of a torn Achilles tendon. He is slated to begin 2020 on the injured list but could re-join the Braves by the end of April, in theory giving him enough time to contend for the award if he pitches the lights out.

The Calgary native has an ERA of 2.86 in 37 career starts and led the league with just 0.7 home runs allowed per nine innings in 2019. At just 23 years of age with a gleaming future, Soroka should have plenty of chances to contend for just about anything over the course of his career.