ANAHEIM, Calif. — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 over seven innings, Jake Marisnick had three hits amid a chorus of boos and the Houston Astros got back on track by beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Wednesday night.

Marisnick has drawn the ire of Angels' fans this series after he ran over catcher Jonathan Lucroy in a home-plate collision July 7 in Houston. Lucroy suffered a concussion and is out for at least the next three weeks after having surgery on his broken nose. Marisnick was drilled between the shoulder blades by Angels reliever Noé Ramirez during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, when the teams nearly came to blows.

Ramirez was suspended for three games but is appealing, and Brad Ausmus was given a one-game suspension that he served Wednesday. Bench coach Josh Paul filled in.

Marisnick, who grew up in nearby Riverside, is 5 for 7 in the past two games.

Cole (10-5) pitched one-run ball and extended his major league strikeout lead with his 11th double-digit strikeout game in 21 starts. The right-hander is 6-0 with a 2.11 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Michael Brantley and George Springer went deep for the Astros, who had lost five of six. Houston had 12 hits the first five innings as every player in the lineup had at least one.

The Angels had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Félix Peña struggled in his first outing since combining with Taylor Cole for a no-hitter last Friday. The right-hander surrendered a career-high eight runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was the first time he had started a game and had not come in after an opener in 15 appearances.

After Alex Bregman's double drove in Jose Altuve, Brantley drove Peña's fastball over the wall in right for his 100th home run.

Houston led 6-0 after four innings before breaking it open in the fifth with five runs, including Springer's three-run homer to centre off Luke Bard.

Dustin Garneau hit a solo shot off Cole in the fifth inning and added an RBI double in the ninth.

WEB GEMS

Each of the Astros outfielders made great plays for outs. Springer in right and Marisnick in centre made diving catches to rob David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani of singles during the third inning. Left fielder Josh Reddick threw a perfect strike to get Andrelton Simmons at home to end the fifth inning.

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES

Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double in the second. He is 11 for 24 with three doubles and seven RBIs in his last five games. ... Cole and Justin Verlander are the first pair of teammates in the AL to reach double-digit wins this season. ... Angels LF Justin Upton, who had two hits, has hits in 14 of 20 games since returning from the injured list.

TROUT STILL OUT

Angels star centre fielder Mike Trout missed his third straight game due to a mildly strained right calf but could return for Thursday's series finale. Trout said he is feeling better but that it was better to rest for one more day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF Yordan Alvarez, who has been bothered by left knee pain for the past three weeks, was held out of the lineup. The rookie had a nine-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday night.

Angels: IF Zack Cozart had season-ending surgery on his left shoulder Wednesday in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Wade Miley (7-4, 3.32 ERA) is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in two previous starts at Angel Stadium.

Angels: RHP Matt Harvey (3-4, 6.88 ERA) allowed only one run in 5 2/3 innings on July 13 against Seattle. That was his first start since May 23, when he went on the injured list due to an upper back strain.

