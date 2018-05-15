The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery goes tonight from the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago as 14 teams have their fingers crossed hoping they're lucky enough to capture the first overall pick in this year's draft on June 21.

You can watch all the action unfold tonight at 7:30pm ET across the TSN Network before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's what you need to know.

The Best Odds

Phoenix Suns (21-61) - 25%

The Phoenix Suns have the best chance at claiming the first overall pick after finishing the 2017-18 season with the worst record in the NBA.

The Suns have struggled immensely since the departure of future Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash. Phoenix made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2010 and hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since. Over the last three seasons they own a record of 68-178.

Phoenix made major changes this season, highlighted by trading Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks and firing head coach Earl Watson just three games into the season.

The Suns named former Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their new head coach last week and are hoping they can acquire the first overall pick to complement youngsters Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and 2017 fourth- overall pick Josh Jackson.

Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) - 19.9%

The Memphis Grizzlies lost one less game than the Suns this season, but still have a good shot at winning the Draft Lottery at 19.9 per cent.

Memphis missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11 and are hoping a top pick will get them into the NBA's second season sooner rather than later.

After taking over for David Fizdale in late November, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had his interim tag removed following the season.

The Grizzlies still have a solid, veteran core led by the likes of Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and MarShon Brooks. If Canadian small forward Dillon Brooks builds off his impressive rookie campaign in addition to drafting an immediate contributor in June, Memphis could find themselves back in the playoffs next year.

Dallas Mavericks (24-58) - 13.8%

Don't count out Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks as they have a 13.8 per cent chance of winning the Draft Lottery.

Dallas has missed the playoffs the past two seasons and hasn’t won a series since capturing their first NBA title in 2011 when they took down LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is under contract for the 2018-19, so the 39-year-old will likely be back for a 21st season, however Dallas has also started building around a younger core in point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (taken ninth overall in last year's draft) and small forward Harrison Barnes.

Atlanta Hawks (24-58) - 13.7%

After a decade worth of playoff appearances, the Atlanta Hawks started the franchise rebuild in 2017-18 and had the worst season in franchise history, finishing last in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks fired fifth-year head coach Mike Budenholzer and replaced him with former Philadelphia 76ers bench boss Lloyd Pierce.

Atlanta will be hard pressed to get the first overall selection at the Draft Lottery, but are still in a very good place to start the rebuild with three picks in the first round.

The Rest

The Odds Team Record Percentage Phoenix 21-61 25.00% Memphis 22-60 19.90% Dallas 24-58 13.80% Atlanta 24-58 13.70% Orlando 25-57 8.80% Chicago 27-55 5.30% Sacramento 27-55 5.30% Brooklyn (to Cleveland)* 28-54 2.80% New York 29-53 1.70% L.A. Lakers (to 76ers or Celtics)** 35-47 1.10% Charlotte 36-46 0.80% Detroit (likely to Clippers)*** 39-43 0.70% L.A. Clippers 42-40 0.60% Denver 46-36 0.50%

* The Cavaliers will get the Brooklyn Nets first-round pick thanks to the 2013 trade with the Boston Celtics that sent the likes of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to the Nets. Boston sent the pick to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas transaction.

** The 76ers will get the Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick IF it's first overall or sixth or lower. This is because of the 2012 trade that sent Steve Nash from the Suns to the Lakers and the 2015 deal centred around Michael Carter-Williams between the Bucks, Suns and 76ers. The Celtics will than get the better 2019 first-round pick between the 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

However, if the Lakers get a pick between No. 2 and 5, they'll hand it off to the Celtics as part of the trade that saw Philadelphia move up and select Markelle Fultz first overall at last year's draft.

*** The Los Angeles Clippers will get the Detroit Pistons first-round pick if the pick is No. 5 or lower because of the Blake Griffin blockbuster this season. The Pistons will keep the pick if it's in the top four.

So, who will go No. 1 on June 21st?



DeAndre Ayton (Arizona)

Position: Centre

Height-Weight: 7-1/250

Age: 19

Hometown: Nassau, Bahamas

Stats: 20.1 PPG/11.6 RPG/1.6 APG

Ayton is going No. 1 on many mock drafts and seems to have the potential to be an intimidating presence down low. However, scouts probably wished they could have seen more of the freshman in the March Madness tournament as his No. 4 Wildcats were eliminated in the first round by No. 13 Buffalo.

Luka Doncic (Real Madrid)

Position: Guard

Height-Weight: 6-8/220

Age: 19

Hometown: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Stats: 14.6 PPG/5.2 RPG/4.6 APG

If Ayton doesn't go first overall, there's a good chance Luka Doncic out of the EuroLeague will receive the honours. The Slovenian has won the past two Rising Star awards in the EuroLeague and was integral in his county's gold-medal triumph at the 2017 EuroBasket tournament.

Marvin Bagley III (Duke)

Position: Power Forward

Height-Weight: 6-11/234

Age: 19

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Stats: 21 PPG/11.1 RPG/1.5 APG

Freshman Marvin Bagley III won the ACC Player of the Year this season and got Duke all the way to the Elite Eight where they fell to No. 1 Kansas.

The Canadian

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky)

Position: Point guard

Height-Weight: 6-6/180

Age: 19

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario

Stats: 14.4 PPG/4.1 RPG/5.1 APG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not go first overall on June 21, but has a good chance at being the lone Canadian to be selected in the first round. The Hamilton native could go anywhere from No. 10 to No. 15, according to various mock drafts.

Honourable Mention

Jaren Jackson Jr. (C) - Michigan State

Trae Young (PG) - Oklahoma

Michael Porter Jr. (F) - Missouri

Mo Bamba (C) - Texas