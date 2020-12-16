The 2020-21 NBA season looks quite a bit different than what Toronto Raptors fans have been used to – the season is kicking off in December, beloved big man Serge Ibaka is now sporting a Los Angeles Clippers jersey alongside Kawhi Leonard, and the Kings of the North have transitioned to a new home base of Tampa Bay for COVID-friendly travelling. As TSN gears up for tipoff of the new season, TSN 1050 Radio in Toronto has a major addition to its roster: new Raptors broadcast co-host Nikki Reyes.

Reyes assumes co-hosting responsibilities alongside familiar radio voice Jim Tatti and Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg. The trio make their regular season debut Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET as the Raptors tip off their campaign for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy against the New Orleans Pelicans. The radio broadcast schedule for the 2020-21 Raptors season is available here.

@TSN_PR caught up with Reyes to learn a few things about her beyond the radio studio.

@TSN_PR: We’re so excited for you to be a part of the TSN team! Tell us about the road that took you here?

Nikki Reyes: I grew up in Markham, Ont. and went to Centennial College for Radio and Television, but I’ve logged a lot of miles throughout the journey of my career. From working in the Philippines, to Las Vegas, to Boston, each stop has shaped who I am and how approach my craft. I’ve been fortunate to have travelled to amazing places and cover memorable events, but nothing beats being back in Toronto to cover my hometown team, the Raptors.

What initially made you pursue a career in sports?

NR: I was drawn to a career in sports for one selfish reason – to meet Michael Jordan. I idolized him growing up, and figured that being a broadcast journalist would get me front row seats to the Air show. It didn’t. While I eventually spoke to M.J. and had my “Mama, I made it!” moment, in the process, I fell in love with every facet of the industry. I still pinch myself that I get to do this for a living.

What’s something that listeners can expect when tuning into listen to you on a Raptors radio broadcast?

NR: This sounds so obvious, but I feel one element that is so important for a radio or television broadcast is possibly the hardest to perfect, and that’s authenticity. I strive to be my true self whenever I’m on the air, and above all else, to enjoy the moment! The best advice I’ve ever received on the job is: “We’re not out here saving lives, Nikki.”

What’s something about yourself that listeners might not know?

NR: Fun fact: when I was 18 years old, an opportunity arose to move to the Philippines to work for the largest television network in the country. I fell into acting doing daytime telenovelas (soap operas) and my acting coaches thought I was “gifted” because I could emote and cry on cue…but really, I was just homesick! I moved back to Toronto a year later and the rest is history.

Any predictions for the upcoming Raptors season?

NR: While I’d love another parade in Toronto, I’m cautiously optimistic when it comes to them winning it all this season. With that being said, I have no doubt the Raptors will be back in the playoffs and with championship experience under their belt, anything is possible!

