Kudos to Kudus for delivering brace in mammoth victory for Ghana

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as Ghana takes on Uruguay in a Group H match.

Ghana earned a hard-fought victory over Korea Republic on Matchday 2 that has put them in the driver’s seat for advancing to the knockout stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus’ second-half marker gave them all three points on Monday after they surrendered a two-goal lead they had built in the opening half.

A victory on Friday will clinch a spot in the Round of 16 and a draw could be enough, depending on the result of the other Group H game.

Uruguay needs at least a win in their final game to have any chance of advancing, after a draw against Korea Republic and a loss to Portugal in their first two outings in Qatar.

Following the 2-0 defeat on Matchday 2, their easiest path to the Round of 16 would be a win and for Portugal to defeat Korea Republic on Friday.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay

When: Friday, Dec. 2

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

