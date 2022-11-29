54m ago
Ghana vs. Uruguay: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup
TSN.ca Staff
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as Ghana takes on Uruguay in a Group H match.
Ghana earned a hard-fought victory over Korea Republic on Matchday 2 that has put them in the driver’s seat for advancing to the knockout stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Mohammed Kudus’ second-half marker gave them all three points on Monday after they surrendered a two-goal lead they had built in the opening half.
A victory on Friday will clinch a spot in the Round of 16 and a draw could be enough, depending on the result of the other Group H game.
Uruguay needs at least a win in their final game to have any chance of advancing, after a draw against Korea Republic and a loss to Portugal in their first two outings in Qatar.
Following the 2-0 defeat on Matchday 2, their easiest path to the Round of 16 would be a win and for Portugal to defeat Korea Republic on Friday.
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay
When: Friday, Dec. 2
Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT
Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT