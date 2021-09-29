Nine times out of 10, if Trevor Richards can get a hitter to swing at a changeup down, inside and well off the plate with two strikes, it's going to work out in his favour.

But Giancalo Stanton had other ideas.

With the Yankees ahead 3-2 in the seventh inning of Tuesday's all-important showdown between two teams chasing a playoff spot, Stanton went down and got Richards' offering for a three-run home run that was the knockout blow in the Yankees' 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night. The blast chased Richards from the game and took all the energy out of the nearly 30,000 fans in attendance, the biggest crowd at Rogers Centre since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Stanton circled the bases, fans and players alike were reminded of how special a hitter the 2017 National League MVP is.

“Like I say all the time, he’s a unicorn,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game. “We just kind of shake our heads sometimes.”

“I don’t know how you can hit a ball like that,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “That ball was almost in the dirt, and he went and hit it out.”

The home run was Stanton's 35th of the season and his fourth in as many games -- all Yankee victories -- as his team chances one of the two American League wild card spots in the final week of the season.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Stanton since coming to the Yankees in a deal with the Miami Marlins four years ago. After striking out five times and being booed in his home debut, Stanton played in a total of 41 regular season games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons because of various injuries. But he's rolling now, and the timing couldn't be better for the Yanks.

"He understands how important every pitch is, every inning, every at-bat. He’s taken nothing off. He’s in a really good place right now,” Boone said.

The Yankees will send 2020 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole to the mound Wednesday night as they look to widen their lead in the AL wild card race. Toronto, who sits one game back of the Boston Red Sox for the second spot and also 0.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners, will counter with Jose Berrios, who has been lights out over his previous six outings.