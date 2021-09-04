NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single and New York came back to edge Baltimore,

Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the race for the first AL wild card.

Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI single in the 10th that put Baltimore ahead 3-2. DJ LeMahieu answered with a tying single in the bottom half.

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes (6-2) wriggled out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the top of the 11th.

Stanton, whose homer in the fourth provided the Yankees’ first hit against Orioles starter John Means, grounded a 2-1 pitch from Dillon Tate (0-6) up the middle, easily scoring automatic runner Aaron Judge from second with the winning run.

Trey Mancini’s two-out homer in the sixth chased Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Jorge Mateo, a former Yankees farmhand, tied the game by homering off Jonathan Loaisiga with one out in the seventh.