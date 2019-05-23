Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden were unanimous First Team selections as the NBA released its All-NBA Teams on Thursday.

The pair will vie for the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in July.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard was named to the Second Team.

Antetokounmpo and Harden were joined by Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry - also an MVP candidate - and forward Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On the Second Team alongside Leonard are Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid, Warriors forward Kevin Durant and guards Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving of the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics, respectively.

The Third Team features centre Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons and a backcourt of Russell Westbrook of the Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker.