Can the Bucks win the Finals without Giannis?

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that injured forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is progressing but did not reveal his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“He did court work. He’s making progress and we’re pleased he’s making progress," Budenholzer said.

The two-time MVP missed Games 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Atlanta Hawks, hyperextending his left knee in Game 4.

The Bucks and Phoenix Suns will kick off the NBA Finals Tuesday night at 9pm et/6pm pt on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.