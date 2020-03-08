Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor joint capsule sprain of his left knee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Sunday.

He will miss the next two games and his status will be updated again next week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Antetokounmpo was set to have an MRI, which comes as a result of Antetokounmpo landing hard on his knee in the second half of Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite his fall, Antetokounmpo remained in the game and finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo, who captured the NBA's MVP award last season, has had another strong campaign in 2019-20, averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His stellar play has led the Bucks to an-NBA Best 53-10 record.