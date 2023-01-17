32m ago
Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss Tuesday's game vs. Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors with the knee injury that has kept him out for the last three games.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that veteran small forward Khris Middleton will also miss the game with a knee injury while former Raptor Serge Ibaka is out due to personal reasons.
The 28-year-old power forward is having another MVP-type season - he already has won the award twice in his career - as he's averaged 31 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 35 games.
The 20-24 Raptors have won four of their last five games.