Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors with the knee injury that has kept him out for the last three games.

No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They'll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.



Raptors injury report is clean (aside from Banton/Porter) but all 5 starters played 40+ mins in last night's OT win — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 17, 2023

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that veteran small forward Khris Middleton will also miss the game with a knee injury while former Raptor Serge Ibaka is out due to personal reasons.

The 28-year-old power forward is having another MVP-type season - he already has won the award twice in his career - as he's averaged 31 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 35 games.

The 20-24 Raptors have won four of their last five games.