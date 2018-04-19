The New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Gettleman: We’ve released WR Brandon Marshall. #NYGiants — New York Giants (@Giants) April 19, 2018

Marshall, 34, was heading to the final year of a two-year, $12 million pact signed last offseason.

A native of Pittsburgh, Marshall was limited to just five games last season after incurring an ankle injury - and subsequently undergoing season-ending surgery - during a Week 5 game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In five games, Marshall had 18 receptions for 150 yards.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Marshall has registered 959 career receptions for 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns in 172 games over 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Giants.

The Giants have been attached in recent days to former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

In a since-deleted post, Marshall indicated on his Instagram last week that there no room for Bryant on the team.

Brandon Marshall posted this on on his Instagram Stories yesterday about a Dez Bryant-to-Giants connection story:



"Sorry baby bro, no room. @dezbryant"



He later deleted it from his Instagram.



Now? Brandon Marshall is the one released to possibly make room for Dez. pic.twitter.com/e4CPo1MP8P — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 19, 2018

"Sorry, baby bro, no room," Marshall wrote, tagging Bryant in the post.

The Washington Post's Kimberley A. Martin was first with news of the release.