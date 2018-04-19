1h ago
Giants announce release of WR Marshall
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the team confirmed on Thursday.
Marshall, 34, was heading to the final year of a two-year, $12 million pact signed last offseason.
A native of Pittsburgh, Marshall was limited to just five games last season after incurring an ankle injury - and subsequently undergoing season-ending surgery - during a Week 5 game with the Los Angeles Chargers.
In five games, Marshall had 18 receptions for 150 yards.
A six-time Pro Bowler, Marshall has registered 959 career receptions for 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns in 172 games over 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Giants.
The Giants have been attached in recent days to former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.
In a since-deleted post, Marshall indicated on his Instagram last week that there no room for Bryant on the team.
"Sorry, baby bro, no room," Marshall wrote, tagging Bryant in the post.
The Washington Post's Kimberley A. Martin was first with news of the release.