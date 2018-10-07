In an interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson that aired on Sunday NFL Countdown, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham talked about team’s struggles on offence this season and his frustration with his role in the offence, saying he doesn’t want to be held back anymore.

“I just want to be able to be the very best that I can. And I don’t feel like I’m given the opportunity to be the very best that I can, to bring that every single day. And that’s really all I want to do is bring that every single day, I don’t want to be held back anymore.”

The Giants are ranked 23rd in the league in total offence averaging 314.3 yards per game and 21st in passing offence averaging 232.3 yards per game. Beckham meanwhile has 31 receptions for 331 yards and no touchdowns.

When asked if he believed Eli Manning was the reason for the Giants’ struggles on offence, Beckham said he wasn't sure.

“I don't know," Beckham told Anderson. "Like I said, I feel like he's not going to get out the pocket. We know Eli's not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it? Yeah, but it's been pretty safe. (I’m) cool catching shallow (routes) and trying to take it to the house. But I want to go over the top of somebody."

Manning has thrown 12 passes 20 or more yards this season, according to ESPN, completing just three of them. Manning has thrown five of those passes to Beckham, who has caught two of them.

Now in his fifth season in the NFL, Beckham has always played with Manning as his quarterback.

"I haven't been in this situation. I haven't been in the place where I felt like I could really go out and do everything that I'm capable of doing," Beckham said. "I don't get 20 targets like some other receivers, you know."

Beckham also said he believes he isn’t being used like he should be compared to other top receivers in the league.

"I feel like in the past five years, they found a way to run a Cover 2, keep everything in front, and that's how they played me.

"I feel like I'm being out-schemed, and then I also don't have a chance to do something where I've got to take a slant and go 60. And not to say that's not fun, but it's like I want some easy touchdowns too. I watch everybody across the league. All the top receivers get the ball the way that they should. And if they don't, they say something about it."

Beckham, who lives in Los Angeles in the off-season, signed a five-year extension with the team this off-season, but said it was difficult to answer when asked if he was happy in New York.

"It's a tough question. Obviously, I love seeing the sunshine all the time. I love, you know, I love being in L.A. I just like that atmosphere, but this is where I'm at.

I remember before games, I used to get butterflies, like good butterflies. I was anxious. And now when I step on the field, it's something completely different. It's not butterflies.

"It's like I want to be here, like I've been waiting to get here this whole time. I feel like a caged animal who gets this… it's my 60 minutes of playtime. You know, I can play with other people. We can play nice, or we don't have to play nice. But I get to play, and I get to do all this. This is my time to be out of the cage. If somebody's messing with me during my time to be out of the cage, like, it's going to be a problem."