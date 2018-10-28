EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning isn't looking to be traded.

Less than an hour after being sacked seven times in a 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Manning shook his head in a no response when asked if he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause with the NFL trading deadline set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Giants have a 1-7 record after losing their fifth straight game, and the offence has been struggling with the 37-year-old Manning running the show for new coach Pat Shurmur. New York has scored 20 or fewer points in six games.

"I want to stay here," said the two-time Super Bowl MVP who completed 30 of 47 passes for 312 yards and two interceptions. He has thrown seven touchdowns this season, and the Giants have allowed 31 sacks.

