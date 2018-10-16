NEW YORK — The co-owner of the New York Giants is embarrassed by the team's second straight 1-5 start and he wants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make his highlights on the field instead of getting recognition from off-the-field comments.

Speaking before the fall meeting of the NFL owners Tuesday, John Mara was clearly miffed by the disappointments of a season he had hoped would make fans forget the 3-13 campaign a year ago that led to the firings of coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

New general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur turned over more than half the roster, spent almost $80 million rebuilding the offence line, made Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league with a $95 million deal and had high hopes heading into the season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL