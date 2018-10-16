EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.

The moves were among a number made by the Giants (1-5) on Tuesday as they returned to practice after a long weekend following a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York, which will face Atlanta (2-4) on Monday night, also signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from its practice squad. Cornerback Donte Deayon was waived.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive end Myles Humphrey were signed to the practice squad, a day after defensive back Ronald Zamort was added.

Armstrong has a concussion. Latimer has a hamstring injury. Both were hurt against the Eagles.

Armstrong had 18 tackles and two more on special teams. Latimer had six catches for 108 yards, including three receptions for 52 yards against Philadelphia.

Fowler played for the Broncos from 2015-17. He appeared in 45 regular-season games and caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns. He caught Peyton Manning's final career pass, a two-point conversion in the Broncos' victory in Super Bowl 50.

Fowler joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent in April and was released on Sept. 1. The Patriots signed him on Sept. 10 and cut him less than a week later.

Deayon had six tackles in four games this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL