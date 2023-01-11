Out with the old, in with the new.

The second game of the NFL tripleheader on Sunday features two rookie head coaches going head-to-head as the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) host the New York Giants (9-7-1) on Sunday.

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took over the head job for a Giants team that had failed to make the playoffs in the previous five seasons and immediately gave them a burst of energy as the team won seven of its first nine games. A limited and injured roster, however, led to a 2-5-1 finish down the stretch, albeit enough to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Running back Saquon Barkley regained his rookie-of-the-year form after battling injuries the last few years and quarterback Daniel Jones had one of his best seasons as he looks for a new contract in 2023, finishing with career-high marks in passer rating and ESPN's QBR. On defence, All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence finished the season with seven-and-a-half sacks and two forced fumbles.

You can watch the Giants vs. Vikings LIVE Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on TSN4, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Similarly, Kevin O'Connell had an equally impactful debut as head coach of the Vikings, winning eight of the team's first nine games on the way to the third 13-or-more-win season in franchise history.

Very few players contributed to their teams on offence as star wideout Justin Jefferson did in 2022. The All-Pro finished the season with 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, catching passes from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who makes the postseason for the second time in five seasons with Minnesota.

It is the fourth time these two teams meet in the playoffs, with three of them coming in the Wild Card Round, as the Giants won 17-10 in 1993 and the Vikings got one back 23-22 in 1997, before New York crushed Minnesota 41-0 in the NFC Championship Game in 2000.

How to watch Giants vs. Vikings

You can watch Giants vs. Vikings LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15.

Main Coverage: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch: CTV, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Giants vs. Vikings

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Giants: +140

Vikings: -166

View the latest odds here