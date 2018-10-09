New York Giants waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers on Tuesday, one day after head coach Pat Shurmur said the team would either trade or release him.

The move to part ways with the 2015 first-round draft pick isn't a surprise for the Giants (1-4). Flowers lost his starting job at right tackle to Chad Wheeler after the second game of the season and the play of the line picked up.

Flowers has been a disappointment since being taken out of Miami. He was supposed to be the team's left tackle for the next decade. His play was so poor New York signed former New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million contract as a free agent this spring .

New general manager Dave Gettleman also decided after last season not to pick up the option on the final year of Flowers' rookie contract. He is making almost $2.4 million this season.

During the off-season, former Giants coach Ben McAdoo criticized Flowers play.

Shurmur moved Flowers to right tackle after Solder was signed and said he was getting a fresh start.

Flowers was not at the Giants' practice Monday.

"It has run its course," Shurmur said of the decision to drop Flowers. "We appreciate Ereck's efforts. We wish him the best. Sometimes a change of scenery is good for a person."

Flowers started 48 regular-season games and one post-season game in three-plus seasons.