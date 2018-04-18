Josh Donaldson is eligible to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, but Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons says that his third baseman isn't expected to be ready to return.

Kendrys Morales will be activated Friday. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 18, 2018

Donaldson, 32, was placed on the DL on April 13, retroactive to April 11, with right shoulder inflammation. He has been rehabbing the injury at the Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, FL.

While tests showed no structural damage, Donaldson has been dealing with a "dead arm" since the beginning of the season. "Dead arm" isn't an actual diagnosis of injury, but a persistent feeling of fatigue. On account of the dead arm, Donaldson has only played the field six times in the 12 games in which he's appeared, slotting in at designated hitter for the remainder.

So far in 2018, Donaldson is hitting .239 with three home runs and nine runs batted in with an OPS of .808.

On another injury front, Gibbons indicated that regular DH Kendrys Morales (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.

After completing their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday, the team travels to the Bronx for a four-game series with the New York Yankees.