Gibbons: ‘I’m not so sure I want to go through a total rebuild’

John Gibbons' time with the Toronto Blue Jays may be at an end after this season, but the manager isn't stressing over the situation.

"Sooner or later, it's going to happen. I guarantee you that,” Gibbons told MLB Network Radio on Friday. "I learn to dismiss those things. It's a reality though.

"They inherited me here," Gibbons said of new president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins.

Gibbons is in second stint as manager with the Blue Jays, having held the same role with the team from 2004-2008. He was brought back by the club in 2012, after John Farrell bolted for the Boston Red Sox.

While expectations weren’t as high for the Blue Jays this season as they were in 2015 and 2016 when the Blue Jays advanced to consecutive American League Championship Series, the team was still expected by many to compete for a playoff spot. They haven’t, selling off a number of key pieces at the trade deadline like J.A. Happ, Roberto Osuna, John Axford and Seunghwan Oh, with the threat of more moves to come before the postseason roster deadline at the end of August.

"If my days are finished here, it's been a wonderful ride... maybe they would benefit from getting a new fresh face that can grow with the young players," Gibbons said.

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips wrote Friday that some in the organization think Gibbons may not be the right manager to lead the team through a rebuild. Gibbons, meanwhile, said he may not want to be.

"I'm not so sure I want to go through one of those things. A total rebuild," Gibbons said. "We'll probably sit down ... before it's all said and done and talk that out."

The Blue Jays (52-62) sit 15.5 games back of the Oakland Athletics for the final wild-card playoff spot. Toronto will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.