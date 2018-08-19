The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a lopsided 10-2 loss at the hands of the New York Yankees Sunday and manager John Gibbons was visibly upset in the dugout following Kevin Pillar’s attempted steal of third base that ended the sixth inning with the Jays trailing 6-2.

After the game, he had more to say.

“That play is unacceptable in rookie ball. That play is unacceptable in high school ball. That shouldn’t happen. It can’t happen,” said Gibbons, who was ejected later in the game.

“You’re down. He knows it. [But] it’s tough to criticize Kevin because of the way he plays the game. He does everything right. He sacrifices his body and all of that. But every now and then we lock up mentally, I guess. He knows that. That’s part of it.”

Pillar took responsibility for the mistake and added that he was trying to jumpstart a comeback.

“The way the game was going, it was rainy, it was wet out there, I was trying to do something that probably rarely ever happens, getting him [Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka] to throw the ball away, try to score a cheap run, try to get us back in the game. But I’ve got to trust the guys behind me to drive me in, which they’ve been doing a good job of,” Pillar said.

The Blue Jays – who have lost four straight – will open a series at home Monday with the Baltimore Orioles (37-87). It could be just what the doctor ordered as the Jays have gone 9-1 against the last-place Orioles this season. Marco Estrada is expected to take the hill for Toronto, while Andrew Cashner will counter for Baltimore.