"There's a real possibility that this is it for me."

That's the mindset with which Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is approaching the team's final home series of the season against the Houston Astros.

Ahead of the three-game set, Gibbons sat down for 25 minutes on Saturday with TSN Radio 1050 Toronto's Scott MacArthur and talked about the game and his tenure with the club.

Gibbons, 56, is in the sixth year of his second stint as Jays bench boss and is realistic about what the future might hold, so he told MacArthur that he's trying to take it all in during the season's waning days.

“On our last road trip, I made it a point to go sit out in the dugout earlier in the day, something I don’t normally do, and just kinda look around at some places because we take a lot of things for granted in this business and there’s a real possibility that this is it for me," Gibbons said. "I’d love to keep going in some capacity in baseball, but you never know. The game is kinda changing its thinking a little bit on who does what, but we’ll see. But yeah, especially here at home where I’ve spent half my life, I’ve really grown to love this city."

After a hot start to the season that saw the team go 12-5, the Jays tumbled back to earth quickly with injuries piling up everywhere.

Starters Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman were sidelined for extended periods. The 2015 American League Most Valuable Player Josh Donaldson was limited to just 36 games before his August trade to Cleveland.Closer Roberto Osuna - since traded to the Astros - was suspended for 75 games stemming from a domestic violence arrest. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki's season was over before it even started with bone spurs in his heels wiping out his year.

Gibbons knew that the mounting injuries portended trouble.

"Every manager and every coach, you always go into a season optimistic," Gibbons told MacArthur. "You understand what you have and what could happen and this and that. Everybody’s optimistic – hey, if things fall in line, we stay healthy, we’ve got a shot at this. But when the things happen that you’re talking about – Sanchy, Stro, Donaldson and definitely when Osuna went down, you know you’re probably in trouble. That’s really the core of your team and when some of your best players aren’t performing to their standard or they go down, I mean, there’s only so many guys to fill those spots. And very few teams out there can fill those spots with top-notch guys, so I knew we were probably in trouble unless the baseball gods were really going to shine on us for some reason. But that’s professional sports at this level. You deal with it...stick your chest out and try to compete and hope some good things happen."

(In)famous for his frequent ejections after run-ins with umpires, Gibbons insists that getting tossed has never been on his agenda to start a game.

"I’m not a phony," Gibbons said of hitting the showers early. "I just react sometimes to a situation – it’s very rarely a kneejerk reaction. I’ve had some dustups with players and that’s never been a kneejerk reaction, it’s usually something building, and there’s times when the team is not playing well, I’m frustrated and then you’re scratching and clawing and trying to win a game and a call goes against you, so you just kinda react sometimes. If that call goes the other way, it makes your odds of winning the game that much better."

Gibbons says that his battles with umpires are always motivated by doing right by his players.

"I believe in fighting for your players," Gibbons told MacArthur. "They’re the guys out there bustin’ it for you all the time and they need that. Umpires have a tough job, too, and it’s a thankless job knowing that somebody is pissed off at you all the time, one side or the other. But it’s like we’re held accountable for the results here, so those guys are held accountable and sometimes they fight back, too. Nothing is ever contrived, but there have definitely been a few times where I’m tired of watching some of things that are happening, so I just as soon would watch it on the couch.”

Listing the likes of Vernon Wells, Roy Halladay, Donaldson, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion among his favourite players he's managed, Gibbons says that it's those relationships that he's built that make heading to the park every day never feel like work.

"One thing about this profession is that I’ve always enjoyed it," Gibbons said. "I’ve never considered it a job. Even through the tough times, I enjoy hanging out with these guys and showing up to work with these guys every day, so I got close to a lot of them. There’s very few, if any, that I look back and go, ‘I’m glad I’m not around him.’ Because even the guys I had some problems with, I had a pretty good relationship with all of them. It can be like a family sometimes, like your own personal family. You battle with them, but it doesn’t mean you dislike each other. That’s always been important to me. I understand how tough their job is and so I can overlook a lot of things, I turn my back on a lot of things, because I know the pressure they’re going through."

If these three games with the Astros are his last at home with the Jays, Gibbons will look back on his time fondly.

"Toronto is a special organization, really," Gibbons said. "There are a lot of people who’ve been here for a long time and they’re good-quality people. I did an interview a couple of weeks ago and I compared Canadians to Texans and I think some people were insulted, which side I don’t know, but there’s a lot of truth to that. They’re just good, downhome people, straight-shooters, not a lot of BS. I think Canadians are hardworking people...and I’m like that, too. So whenever this ends, I’ll go on in my life and I’ll probably even vacation here, maybe."

Game No. 1,577 of Gibbons’ 11-year Blue Jays tenure goes Monday night at the Rogers Centre.