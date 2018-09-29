Gibbons to let Martin take over as manager

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Gibbons will be letting Canadian catcher Russell Martin take over managing duties for the Blue Jays Sunday in Toronto's season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team confirmed Gibbons' decision in a tweet Saturday afternoon, saying Martin would create the lineup card and make all the in-game moves.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins announced earlier this week that Gibbons, who has managed the Blue Jays for 12 years over two separate stints, will not be returning to the club in 2019. Sunday's game will be his last at the helm of the Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old Martin, who was born in Toronto but grew up in Montreal, has played just 90 games this season and only twice this month while September call-up Reese McGuire, rookie Danny Jansen and veteran Luke Maile shared the catching duties.

Martin is batting .194 — down from his .225 average over four years with Toronto — with 10 homers, 25 runs batted in and 82 strikeouts. He's appeared at third base in 21 games this season, three at shortstop and one in left field.

Gibbons, 56, first managed the Blue Jays from August 2004 to June 2008. He was rehired in November 2012 and guided the team back to the playoffs in 2015, ending the franchise's 22-year post-season drought.

Gibbons signed a two-year contract extension in 2017, guaranteeing him his salary through 2019.

He has a career record of 793-787 as a big-league manager.