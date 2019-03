BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Christopher Gibson made 30 saves as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers beat the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Scott Eansor and Steve Bernier supplied the offence for the Sound Tigers (37-21-8).

Cody Goloubef was the lone Senators (34-26-8) skater to beat Gibson.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-22 shots in a losing cause.