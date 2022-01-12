Officially, there is a spot open in the next UFC featherweight title fight after champion Alexander Volkanovski saw his upcoming opponent Max Holloway pull out of the bout with an injury.

Reportedly, that spot will be filled by No. 4-ranked contender ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. However, the promotion has yet to announce a replacement.

One of the men who believes he should be in consideration for that title shot is Giga Chikadze, who will face Calvin Kattar on Saturday in the UFC’s first main event of 2022.

The 33-year-old says he’s spoken to people in the organization and believes that, at minimum, they should wait until after this weekend’s bout before deciding what’s next for the top of the division.

“I had some chats with the upper-echelon people in the UFC and they said, we’ll see what happens,” Chikadze told TSN. “I know what I have to do first, I’m concentrating more than ever for this fight against Calvin Kattar and then we’ll see what happens. Definitely if they announce the fight with The Zombie and Volkanovski before my fight, I’m going to be upset about it, but it’s not going to change my mood for my next fight.”

“They just need to wait for a few days. I don’t want this to get into my mind, I’m just keeping this as motivation. I know the champ doesn’t have an opponent and when I win this fight, I’ll have a real chance to get a title shot. That’s my mood right now and the rest of it, I don’t care. I know I have to go there and do the best performance I’ve ever done in the Octagon and that’s what you guys are going to see.”

As far as the 145-pound division goes, Chikadze is happy to be among guys like Max Holloway, Korean Zombie and Kattar that are known for trading punches and not necessarily trying to get the fight to the ground.

“Absolutely, 100 per cent best division (for striking),” said Chikadze. “Look at the top guys, I feel like everyone is a striker. It’s fun for me, I would be a little bit depressed to see all the wrestlers and ground guys so no one would want to fight me standing. Now I have so many guys to fight against in a striking way, so it’s just fun because I feel like that’s what entertains fans more as well. No one really wants to see in MMA wrestling much. If they like it, they can change the channel and watch wrestling.”

Chikadze has won all seven fights he’s contested in the UFC and nine in a row since he lost to Austin Springer on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The Georgian fighter credits that loss with opening his eyes to changes he needed to make in his career and helping turn him into one of the best featherweights in the world.

“Dana White's Contender Series fight was big for me,” said Chikadze. “I thought I was ready for big MMA fights and I was winning the fight, everything was going good and in the last minute I get choked out. That thing made the biggest changes in my sports career. I stopped kickboxing, I completely retired from the sport, concentrated on MMA, concentrated on the ground game, signed up with high school wrestlers to roll and start shooting and take downs with them.

“When you are a high-level kickboxer and I was one of the No. 1 contenders, I was world champion in kickboxing and karate and then you put on a white belt and join the beginners class in jiu-jitsu, then you do high school wrestling with the kids that never wrestled and just started, that’s a lot and this is what I did in 2018 after that loss. After that I’ve been getting better, I’ve been working hard, even my professionalism in the sport changed, so I would watch athletes how they worked and learn a lot from them. My teammates, just take Beneil Dariush, take Marvin Vettori, take my other teammates they work so hard and they are so smart, so I watched them and I learned how to work.”