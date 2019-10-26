CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Canadian driver Yannick Gingras and Ontario-bred Warrawee UBeaut made it look easy Saturday night at the $7.84-million Breeders Crown.

Gingras, of Sorel, Que., guided the 1/5 favourite to victory in the $720,500 Three-Year-Old Fillies Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The three-year-old earned a second straight Breeders Crown title and 12th win in 17 starts this year (twice second and third on three occasions) in 1:50.2 on a fast track.

Gingras took Warrawee UBeaut to the lead at about the half-mile mark and really didn't look back. Tall Dark Hanover, a 7/1 pick driven by Australian Andrew McCarthy, appeared poised to threaten down the stretch, but Gingras was more than able to keep them at bay to the finish line as 46/1 longshot Stonebridge Soul was third.

"We were talking before the race, Ron (trainer Ron Burke) and I and the only move we didn't want to make was to move up against the wind on the backstretch," Gingras said. "Strategy-wise, maybe it didn't work out the way we wanted but she was getting a little anxious in the first turn so I figured instead of fighting with her I just let her go.

"I thought she was much the best and it was our race to lose. But she is so, so tough and so sharp right now it's unreal."

It was raining heavily when racing began but the wet stuff was relegated to drizzle roughly an hour into the card.

It was Gingras' second win of this Breeders Crown, securing the victory Friday night with Tall Dark Stranger in the $786,000 Two-Year-Old Colt Pace.

Eight races for three-year-olds and up were scheduled to be run Saturday night. The four two-year-old events — the fillies and colt trot and pace competitions — were all held Friday night.

American History, driven by 23-year-old American Joseph Bongiorno, came from the inside to overtake Dorsoduro Hanover and win the $655,000 Open Pace. Bongiorno took American History to the lead to start then settled behind Dorsoduro Hanover until the final stretch to finish in 1:48.3.

"There's really no words to explain my excitement," Bongiorno said. "This is such a fantastic horse.

"I'm just so grateful."

Dorsoduro Hanover, driven by Matthew Kakaley, was second ahead of Always A Prince. McWicked, the 6/5 favourite driven by American Brian Sears, was fourth.

Elsewhere in other early action:

— McCarthy drove 5/2 second choice Caviart Ally to the upset win in the $393,000 Open Mare Pace. Caviart Ally overtook 2/5 favourite Shartin N in deep stretch to secure a 24th career victory in 1:49.3. McCarthy earned his first two Crown victories Friday night. Shartin N was second ahead of 10/1 pick Kissin In The Sand.

— Manchego, the decided 1/2 favourite driven by New Zealand's Dexter Dunn, earned an emphatic seventh-length victory in the $425,750 Open Mare Trot. Manchego posted a stakes-record time of 1:51 for a seventh win in 15 starts this year. Emoticon Hanover, a 27/1 longshot, was second ahead of 3/1 pick Plunge Blue Chip.

— American Brian Sears earned his 31st Breeders Crown win — tops among active drivers — after rallying 3/2 favourite Winndevie for the length victory in the $655,000 Three-Year-Old Fillies Trot. Winndevie's time was 1:53.0 to finish ahead of 3/1 pick When DovesCry and The Ice Dutchess, a 5/2 pick.

Both the $786,000 Three-Year-Old Colt Pace and $655,000 Open Trot were later on Saturday's card.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.