The American Hockey League's Rochester Americans announced Monday that the team has signed Brian Gionta to a one-game professional tryout.

The team added that Gionta is expected to be in the lineup on Friday at home against against the Toronto Marlies.

"Brian has been practicing with us on a regular basis since early in the season," said Amerks GM Randy Sexton in a statement. "These practices were part of his preparation for the Olympics and, given the Olympics are just around the corner, a game was the final tune-up for him to get ready to captain the U.S. Olympic team. The entire Buffalo Sabres organization wishes Brian all the very best in his pursuit of a gold medal."

Gionta, 39, has practiced with the Amerks since October in preparation for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which are set to begin Feb. 9. He will serve as captain of the U.S. national team

Gionta has appeared in 1,006 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils over 16 seasons, tallying 588 points. He was also a member of the 2003 Stanley Cup-winning Devils.