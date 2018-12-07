Peters on his fine, Lomberg's suspension and Giordano's hearing: 'It's an emotional game'

Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano has been suspended two games for kneeing Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu in the third period of Thursday's 2-0 win.

Calgary's Ryan Lomberg will sit two games as well. He received an extra game from the league on Friday after originally getting an automatic game for instigating in the final five minutes. The league said the extra game was for leaving the bench to start an altercation.

Flames head coach Bill Peters was fined $10,000 by the NHL as well.

Lomberg went after Matt Dumba after the Wild defenceman steamrolled Flames centre Mikael Backlund in the final minute of regulation.