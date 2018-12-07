The Calgary Flames are in hot water with the NHL department of player safety following Thursday's 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Flames captain Mark Giordano will have a hearing Friday for kneeing Wild forward Mikko Koivu, while teammate Ryan Lomberg will also have a hearing for a legal line change for the purpose of starting an altercation.

Lomberg also picked up an automatic one-game suspension for instigating a fight in the final five minutes of regulation and Flames head coach Bill Peters has been fined $10,000 as a result of the same rule.

Calgary’s Ryan Lomberg has been automatically suspended for one game and Coach Bill Peters has been fined $10,000 under rule 46.22, Instigating in the Final Five Minutes of Regulation. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 7, 2018

Lomberg received an instigator penalty, a game misconduct and a five-minute major with 43 seconds left in the game. He went after defenceman Matt Dumba, who delivered a high hit on forward Mikael Backlund seconds before. Dumba was not penalized on either incident.

"I think it's showing no respect for the player and for the game," Elias Lindholm said of Dumba's check on Backlund. "They're down 2-0 and there's 40 seconds left and I thought he left his feet a little."

Thursday was Lomberg's third career NHL game since being recalled from the AHL last week.

Giordano was called from tripping Koivu just over six minutes into the third period. The Flames defenceman appeared to stick out his left leg to take down Koivu at the Flames blueline.

Koivu was injured on the play and slammed his stick on the boards as he rose to his feet. Giordano appeared to approach Koivu to apologize afterwards, but was shoved away by the Wild forward. Koivu did not return following the incident.