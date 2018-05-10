The MLS Players Association released the league's player salaries for the 2018-19 season on Thursday, with Sebastian Giovinco and Michael Bradley of Toronto FC topping the list.

Giovinco leads the league with $7.16 million in total compensation, while Bradley is second on the list at $6.5 million. Bradley's base salary of $6 million is $400,000 more than Giovinco's.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela ($6.23 million), Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger ($6.1 million) and LA Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos ($6 million) round out the top five in total compensation.

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore ranks seventh in the MLS at $5 million in compensation, followed by Montreal Impact star Ignacio Piatti at $4.71 million.

Kei Kamara is the top paid player on the Vancouver Whitecaps, earning $1 million this year - 43rd most in the MLS. Five Toronto FC players rank in the league's top 30 highest paid players.