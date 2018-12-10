Giovinco, Osorio and Leon up for top CONCACAF awards

Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio are up for CONCACAF male player of the year while Seattle Reign forward Adriana Leon, like Osorio a Canadian international, is nominated for top female player.

Canada women's coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller and under-17 coach Rhian Wilkinson are nominated for women's coach of the year. Toronto FC's Greg Vanney is up for top men's coach.

Toronto FC's Alex Bono is nominated for male goalkeeper of the year while Canadian internationals Stephanie Labbe (Canada senior team), Rylee Foster (under-20) and Anna Karpenko (under-17) are nominated for top female 'keeper.

Canadians Carol Anne Chenard and Marie-Soleil Beaudoin are up for female referee of the year.

Toronto FC defender Ashtone Morgan, midfielders Michael Bradley and Osorio and forwards Alphonso Davies, formerly of the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Toronto's Giovinco are nominated for the men's Best XI. Morgan is also a Canadian international.

Canadian international defenders Kadeisha Buchanan, Rebecca Quinn and Olivia Cooke (under-17), midfielders Sophie Schmidt and Jessie Fleming and forwards Christine Sinclair, Jordyn Huitema, Nichelle Prince and Leon are up for the female Best XI.

The awards, which began in 2013, recognize players, coaches and referees at all age levels, who have excelled in CONCACAF and FIFA-sanctioned tournaments involving the national teams and clubs in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Award voting will involve CONCACAF head coaches, captains, select media, and fans, who can vote on CONCACAF's website. Winners will be announced in January.