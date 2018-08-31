BERLIN — Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp returned to Eintracht Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain and Nuri Sahin joined Werder Bremen from Borussia Dortmund on Friday, the last day of the Bundesliga's transfer window.

Trapp, who spent three seasons at PSG after joining from Frankfurt in 2015, returned on loan for the season while Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow struggles with knee problems. Frankfurt signed Ronnow in the off-season to replace the Bayer Leverkusen-bound Lukas Hradecky.

"We've been offered the chance to sign a goalkeeper who's not only ready to play immediately but is also a big name with great leadership potential," said Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Huebner, who signed Trapp six years ago from Kaiserslautern.

Trapp, who has three appearances for Germany, began well at PSG but was unable to establish himself as the club's undisputed No. 1 against competition from Alphonse Areola. The arrival of Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus in the off-season further complicated his chances of playing for the French champions.

"I'm simply happy that it worked out," Trapp said of his return.

Sahin's switch on a free transfer from Dortmund is a coup for Bremen, which lost Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney in the other direction earlier in the summer.

"We're happy that we could convince a player of this quality for Werder," Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said.

The German-born Sahin, who has 52 appearances for Turkey, played 88 league games in his second stint at Dortmund after spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Also, Champions League participant Hoffenheim reacted to a spat of injuries by securing the 18-year-old English forward Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal for the season.

"We decided to bring in another alternative for offensive midfield so as to be able to successfully navigate the many competitive matches we are to play in the coming weeks," Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports